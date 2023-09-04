NanoBeacon Click is a compact add-on board that provides a powerful and efficient Bluetooth beacon solution. This board features the IN100, an ultra-low power Bluetooth 5.3 Beacon SoC from InPlay, that sets a new standard in beacon technology. Its ultra-low power consumption, enhanced privacy mode, and three beacon modes offer seamless compatibility with no Bluetooth programming required - plug and play. Its compact design houses two types of built-in memory (4Kb OTP and 4KB SRAM), UART and I2C interfaces, and a hardware security engine.

With its versatile features, this Click board™ opens up a world of possibilities for various applications such as standalone retail beacon setups, asset tracking, real-time location systems (RTLS), active RFID, wireless industrial applications, and many more.

For more information about NanoBeacon Click, visit the official product page.

