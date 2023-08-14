Nano Power 3 Click is a compact add-on board that steps down voltages from its input (supply) to output (load). This board features the RPL-3.0-R, a buck converter with an integrated inductor from Recom Power. This thermally-enhanced converter uses, as input, voltage from 4 up to 18VDC, thus allowing 5V and 12V supply rails to be used. The output voltage can be set in the range from 1V up to 4.7V, with a maximum output current of 3A and efficiency of 89%.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for distributed power architectures, portable equipment in telecom, industrial applications, and more.

For more information about Nano Power 3 Click, visit the official product page.

