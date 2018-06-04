Nano Power 2 click - low power voltage comparator

Right after Nano Power 2 click, we have another low power voltage comparator for all your portable devices and battery powered applications - Nano Power 2 click.

Nano Power 2 click

Nano Power 2 click can detect a difference between two voltage potentials, applied on two inputs. It can detect these differences very precisely, avoiding oscillations that can occur when both input voltages are equal by employing an internal hysteresis.

The main component of this Click board is Maxim Integrated's MAX40000 nanoPower comparator with built-in reference.

This comparator requires a very low number of external components. It has two input pins, used as the comparator inputs. Each of these inputs can use -0.2V up to VCC + 0.2V.

Nano Power 2 click can be used for all sorts of portable devices, cell phones, tablets, notebooks, small electronic toys, medical devices, and more. Consuming less power is one of the most important features of today's portable devices and applications, so a Click board like this one is a must-have if you are building a wearable device.

For more information about Nano Power 2 click, visit the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika