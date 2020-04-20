We are excited to introduce you smallest LoRa module for LPWAN networks, called Nano LoRa Click.

This add on board is featuring EMB-LR1276S newest LoRa transceiver from Embit, based on the SAMR34 SiP, from Microchip. It comes in a very small form factor (11.5 x 11.5 mm) and integrates all the customer may need to develop complete and secure solutions. This module operates at a sub-gigahertz frequency of 815MHz and 928 MHz Bands, optimized for very long-range, low consumption applications, suitable for LPWA networks and it comes with build in LoRa stack.

It’s a perfect solution for LoRa based IoT networks and applications such as home and building automation, wireless alarm and security systems, automated meter reading, industrial monitoring and control, and more.

