Nano GPS 2 Click features the smallest GPS module with an integrated patch antenna, the ORG1510-MK05 a module from OriginGPS. It’s the world’s smallest multi-constellation antenna module enabling high-performance in a variety of applications. Multi Micro Hornet ORG1510-MK05 module is introducing the industry’s lowest energy per fix ratio, unparalleled accuracy, and extremely fast fixes even under challenging signal conditions, such as in built-up urban areas, dense foliage or even indoor.

Despite its size, Nano GPS 2 Click offers superior sensitivity and outstanding performance, with time to first fix (TTFF) of less than 1 second, high accuracy of less than 2.5m, and tracking sensitivity down to -165dBm.

For more information about Nano GPS 2 Click, visit the product page.

