MUX click – a signal translator for differential signals applications

Did you know you’re one click away from translating up to four differential inputs to one differential output? The click you’ll need for that is MUX click.

It employs the MUX509, a modern CMOS analog multiplexing integrated circuit, produced by Texas Instruments.

MUX click has features such as:

- the break-before-make switching action

- electrostatic discharge protection up to 2kV

- low on-resistance and low input current leakage

These features make MUX click a perfect solution for various switching applications, especially those that utilize differential signals.

