MUX 4 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a precise analog multiplexing IC. This board features the 74HC4851, 8-channel analog multiplexer/demultiplexer with injection-current effect control from Nexperia USA Inc. This Click board™ comes with three digital select inputs, active-LOW enable input, eight independent inputs/outputs, and a common input/output. It also features an injection-current effect control, which has excellent value in automotive applications where voltages above the supply voltage are common.

This Click board™ is suitable for a wide range of analog or digital mux/demux applications, from industrial and instrumentation, consumer, communications, and automotive systems.

For more information about MUX 4 Click, please visit the product page.

