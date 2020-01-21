The MUX 3 click is a Click board™ based around the TMUX1208 module, a 5-V Bidirectional 8:1, 1-Channel Multiplexer from Texas Instruments.

Given its features the MUX 3 click is ideal for Analog and Digital Multiplexing / Demultiplexing, HVAC: Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning, Smoke Detectors, Video Surveillance, Electronic Point of Sale, Battery-Powered Equipment, Appliances, and Consumer Audio.

For more information about the MUX 3 click, please visit the product page.

