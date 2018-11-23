MUX 2 click – a signal translator for unipolar and bipolar signals

You can now easily switch one of the eight inputs to one output. It employs the MUX508, a modern CMOS analog multiplexing integrated circuit, produced by Texas Instruments.

MUX 2 click has many great features, among which are:

Rail-to-Rail Operation

Wide Supply Range: ±5 V to ±18 V, 10 V to 36 V

Low On-Resistance

Break-Before-Make Switching Action

Industry-Standard TSSOP and SOIC Packages

MUX 2 click is an awesome solution for various switching applications, operating with both unipolar and bipolar signals.

For more information about the product, please visit our website.