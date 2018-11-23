Compilers at 30% off on Black Friday. From November 22nd 12:00 CET until November 27th 12:00 CET Compilers at 30% off on Black Friday.
MUX 2 click – a signal translator for unipolar and bipolar signals

Published: 23/11/2018 | Post categories: Click boards, Product Announcement

You can now easily switch one of the eight inputs to one output. It employs the MUX508, a modern CMOS analog multiplexing integrated circuit, produced by Texas Instruments. 

MUX 2 click has many great features, among which are:

  • Rail-to-Rail Operation
  • Wide Supply Range: ±5 V to ±18 V, 10 V to 36 V
  • Low On-Resistance
  • Break-Before-Make Switching Action
  • Industry-Standard TSSOP and SOIC Packages

MUX 2 click is an awesome solution for various switching applications, operating with both unipolar and bipolar signals.

For more information about the product, please visit our website.