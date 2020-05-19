Multitasking Projects featuring Clicker 2 for STM32

Do you need help with multitasking projects? Most microcontroller-based applications nowadays are large, complex, and may require several tasks to share the MCU in multitasking applications. This book will help you with that!

New Dogan Ibrahim book ARM-Based Microcontroller Multitasking Projects describes in detail the features of multitasking operating systems such as scheduling, priorities, mailboxes, event flags, semaphores, etc.

In this book, you can find practical working real-time projects using our highly popular Clicker 2 for STM32 development board.

Projects include: LEDs flashing at different rates; Refreshing of 7-segment LEDs; Mobile robot where different sensors are controlled by different tasks; Multiple servo motors being controlled independently; Multitasking IoT project; Temperature controller with independent keyboard entry; Random number generator with 3 tasks: live, generator, display; home alarm system; car park management system, and many more.

Besides Clicker 2 for STM32, which is the leading star of the book, this book includes the Buggy in great detail and many of our Click boards™.

The book will be released on June 15, 2020, and you can pre-order it here.

Your Mikroe