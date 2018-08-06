Multimeter click - measure voltage, current, resistance, and capacitance

As someone who's working with electronics either professionally or as a hobby, you probably had an opportunity to work with electronic measurement instrument called Multimeter. A typical multimeter can measure voltage, current, and resistance. Our Multimeter click board™ is designed to measure voltage, current, resistance, and capacitance properties of the components, connected to the input terminals.

The operation of this Click board™ is managed by several different ICs, including operational amplifiers, NE555 timer, BCD decoder, frequency to voltage converter, and finally an A/D converter (ADC). The auxiliary ICs for providing -5V and the ADC referent voltage of 2.048V, are also present.



A software (or a firmware) running on the host MCU is required, in order to transform raw ADC readings and show them on an output device (UART, display...) The library provided with the Multimeter click offers a set of functions, which output straight-forward measurements and can be implemented easily in a custom code.



For more details, please visit the product's webpage.



Yours sincerely,

Mikroelektronika







