MRAM 3 Click is a compact add-on board representing a magneto-resistive random-access memory solution. This board features the AS3001204, 1Mb high-performance serial SPI MRAM memory organized as 128K words of 8 bits each from Avalanche Technology. The MRAM technology is analog to Flash technology with SRAM compatible read/write timings (Persistent SRAM, P-SRAM), where data is always non-volatile. It also has a hardware write-protection feature and performs read and write operations with data retention for one million years and a write endurance of 1014 cycles.

This Click board™ is suitable for applications that need data storage and retrieval without incurring significant latency penalties.

