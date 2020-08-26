MRAM 2 Click is a compact add-on board for applications that stores and retrieves data and programs quickly using a small number of pins. This board features the MR10Q010, 1Mb Quad Output High-Speed Serial SPI MRAM memory solution from Everspin Technologies. It operates in both standard, single SPI and High-speed QUAD SPI mode with a clock rate up to 104MHz, it features high bandwidth (read and write at 52MB/sec), automatic data protection in case of power loss, and tamper detection function that will detect possible data modification from outside magnetic fields.

This Click board™ can be used both as a non-volatile storage media, or temporary RAM expansion for storing data in any embedded application.

