Motion 4 Click is a Click board™ ideally used as a human motion detector.

It is based on the EKMC1603111, a PIR motion sensor from Panasonic Corporation.

This Click board™ can detect changes in the amount of infrared radiation impinging upon it, which varies depending on the temperature and surface characteristics of the objects in front of the sensor. Given the capabilities its main features offer, this Click can be used to develop alarm systems, light switch controllers, automatic doors and similar systems where human presence needs to be detected.

