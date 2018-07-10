Moisture click - reliable measurement of the capacitive properties of the skin

Today, click collection is richer for one more board. This time we present you Moisture click. This board accurately and precisely measures the capacitive properties of the skin, in order to determine the percentage of hydration or moisture.



The working principle of the Moisture click is based on measuring the skin capacitance property in order to determine the skin moisture level or hydration state of the outer epidermis. The FDC2112 IC, that this click board features, employ an innovative narrow band architecture, which reduces the electromagnetic interferences (EMI) and noise influence. It uses an L-C resonator, (L-C tank) and monitors changes of its resonant frequency, which occurs as a result of a change in the capacitance.



The simplicity and a low number of external components required for operation, make the FDC2112 IC an ideal solution for using it in a range of different applications that are based on the capacitance measurement.

We recommend you to visit Moisture click board webpage for more details.

