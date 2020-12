Modular IoT Gateway board from Volansys has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard

One more development board from Volansys has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard - Modular IoT Gateway board.

We are glad that our business relationship with Volansys continues to develop and makes a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out all about the mikroBUS™ standard, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 324 boards. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about Volansys that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

Your Mikroe