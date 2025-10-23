mikroSDK update v2.16.0

Nuvoton M2354 Series Support Added – Initial integration of the Nuvoton M2354 Series Arm® Cortex®-M23 microcontrollers, bringing baseline mikroBUS™ functionality and essential clock and power configuration support. On top of this, enjoy support for 200 new MCUs and 10 new board packages.
WHAT'S NEW?
- M2354 Series Support Introduced:
- The SDK now includes initial support for the Nuvoton M2354 Series of Arm® Cortex®-M23 microcontrollers. This addition provides a secure, power-efficient, and modern platform aligned with the baseline feature set available for other supported architectures.
-
Key features of the M2354 Series:
- Arm® TrustZone® technology for system-level security isolation (coming soon to NECTO Studio)
- Hardware cryptography accelerators for secure and efficient data processing
- Low power consumption with multiple power modes
- Rich peripheral set including USB, UART, SPI, I2C, CAN, and more
- High integration with on-chip secure boot and key storage
-
Supported mikroBUS™ modules:
- ADC
- SPI
- UART
- I2C
- PWM
- GPIO
- 1-Wire
-
Additional support:
- Clock configuration
- Power configuration
- This integration extends the SDK’s multi-architecture support and enables developers to start building on the M2354 platform with essential mikroBUS™ functionality and core configuration features.
mikroSDK SUPPORT FOR 3 NEW MCUs:
M2354KJFAE
M2354LJFAE
M2354SJFAE
BAREMETAL SUPPORT FOR 200 NEW MCUs:
CY8C4026FNI-T412
CY8C4026FNI-T442
CY8C4026LQI-T411
CY8C4026LQI-T412
CY8C4026LQI-T441
CY8C4026LQI-T442
CY8C4045AXI-S412
CY8C4045AZI-S413
CY8C4045AZQ-S413
CY8C4046LQI-T411
CY8C4046LQI-T412
CY8C4046LQI-T441
CY8C4046LQI-T442
CY8C4046LQI-T451
CY8C4046LQI-T452
CY8C4124AZI-S413
CY8C4124AZI-S433
CY8C4125PVA-S412
CY8C4125PVA-S422
CY8C4125PVA-S432
CY8C4125PVE-S412
CY8C4125PVE-S422
CY8C4125PVE-S432
CY8C4125PVS-S412
CY8C4125PVS-S422
CY8C4125PVS-S432
CY8C4127LQE-HVS006
CY8C4127LQE-HVS016
CY8C4127LQE-HVS106
CY8C4127LQE-HVS116
CY8C4127LQE-S443
CY8C4127LQE-S445
CY8C4127LQE-S453
CY8C4127LQE-S455
CY8C4128LQI-S446
CY8C4128LQQ-S456
CY8C4146AXI-S423
CY8C4146AXI-S433
CY8C4146AXI-S443
CY8C4146AXI-S445
CY8C4146AXI-S453
CY8C4146AXI-S455
CY8C4146AXI-T403
CY8C4146AXI-T413
CY8C4146AXI-T453
CY8C4147AXI-S443
CY8C4147AXI-S445
CY8C4147AXI-S453
CY8C4147AXI-S455
CY8C4147AXI-S465
CY8C4147AXI-S475
CY8C4147AXI-T403
CY8C4147AXI-T413
CY8C4147AXI-T453
CY8C4147AXI-T463
CY8C4147AXI-T473
CY8C4147AZA-S445
CY8C4147AZA-S455
CY8C4147AZA-S465
CY8C4147AZA-S475
CY8C4147AZA-S548
CY8C4147AZA-S555
CY8C4147AZA-S558
CY8C4147AZA-S565
CY8C4147AZA-S568
CY8C4147AZA-S575
CY8C4147AZA-S578
CY8C4147AZA-S585
CY8C4147AZA-S588
CY8C4147AZA-S595
CY8C4147AZA-S598
CY8C4147AZE-S548
CY8C4147AZE-S555
CY8C4147AZE-S558
CY8C4147AZE-S565
CY8C4147AZE-S568
CY8C4147AZE-S575
CY8C4147AZE-S578
CY8C4147AZE-S585
CY8C4147AZE-S588
CY8C4147AZE-S595
CY8C4147AZE-S598
CY8C4147AZQ-S445
CY8C4147AZQ-S453
CY8C4147AZQ-S455
CY8C4147AZQ-S465
CY8C4147AZQ-S475
CY8C4147AZQ-T415
CY8C4147AZQ-T455
CY8C4147AZQ-T493
CY8C4147AZQ-T495
CY8C4147AZS-S445
CY8C4147AZS-S455
CY8C4147AZS-S465
CY8C4147AZS-S475
CY8C4147AZS-S548
CY8C4147AZS-S555
CY8C4147AZS-S558
CY8C4147AZS-S565
CY8C4147AZS-S568
CY8C4147AZS-S575
CY8C4147AZS-S578
CY8C4147AZS-S585
CY8C4147AZS-S588
CY8C4147AZS-S595
CY8C4147AZS-S598
CY8C4147LDE-HVS004
CY8C4147LDE-HVS014
CY8C4147LDE-HVS024
CY8C4147LDE-HVS024X
CY8C4147LDE-HVS034
CY8C4147LDE-HVS034X
CY8C4147LDE-HVS104
CY8C4147LDE-HVS114
CY8C4147LDE-HVS124
CY8C4147LDE-HVS124X
CY8C4147LDE-HVS134
CY8C4147LDE-HVS134X
CY8C4147LDE-S243
CY8C4147LDE-S253
CY8C4147LDE-S263
CY8C4147LDE-S273
CY8C4147LDE-S283
CY8C4147LDE-S293
CY8C4147LDE-S443
CY8C4147LDE-S453
CY8C4147LDE-S463
CY8C4147LDE-S473
CY8C4147LDE-S543
CY8C4147LDE-S553
CY8C4147LDE-S563
CY8C4147LDE-S573
CY8C4147LDE-S583
CY8C4147LDE-S593
CY8C4147LDS-S243
CY8C4147LDS-S253
CY8C4147LDS-S263
CY8C4147LDS-S273
CY8C4147LDS-S283
CY8C4147LDS-S293
CY8C4147LDS-S443
CY8C4147LDS-S453
CY8C4147LDS-S463
CY8C4147LDS-S473
CY8C4147LDS-S543
CY8C4147LDS-S553
CY8C4147LDS-S563
CY8C4147LDS-S573
CY8C4147LDS-S583
CY8C4147LDS-S593
CY8C4147LQE-HVS006
CY8C4147LQE-HVS016
CY8C4147LQE-HVS026
CY8C4147LQE-HVS026X
CY8C4147LQE-HVS036
CY8C4147LQE-HVS036X
CY8C4147LQE-HVS106
CY8C4147LQE-HVS116
CY8C4147LQE-HVS126
CY8C4147LQE-HVS126X
CY8C4147LQE-HVS136
CY8C4147LQE-HVS136X
CY8C4148AZI-S443
CY8C4148AZI-S445
CY8C4148AZI-S453
CY8C4148AZI-S455
CY8C4148AZI-S548
CY8C4148AZI-S553
CY8C4148AZI-S555
CY8C4148AZI-S558
CY8C4148AZI-S583
CY8C4148AZI-S585
CY8C4148AZI-S588
CY8C4148AZI-S593
CY8C4148AZI-S595
CY8C4148AZI-S598
CY8C4148AZQ-S443
CY8C4148AZQ-S445
CY8C4148AZQ-S453
CY8C4148AZQ-S455
CY8C4148AZQ-S558
CY8C4148LDA-S543
CY8C4148LDA-S553
CY8C4148LDA-S563
CY8C4148LDA-S573
CY8C4148LDA-S583
CY8C4148LDA-S593
CY8C4548AXI-S475
CY8C4548AXI-S485
CY8C4548AXQ-S485
CY8C4548AZI-S475
CY8C4548AZI-S483
CY8C4548AZI-S485
CY8C4548AZQ-S483
CY8C4548AZQ-S485
CY8C4548LQI-S486
CY8C4548LQQ-S486
CY8C4744AZI-S403
CY8C4744FNI-S402
CY8C4744LQI-S401
BOARD PACKAGES RELEASED: 1
NuMaker M2354
BAREMETAL BOARD PACKAGES RELEASED: 9
Freedom Development Platform for K32 L2B MCUs
Freedom Development Platform for Kinetis KE04 MCUs
Freedom Development Platform for Kinetis KE06 MCUs
Freedom Development Platform for Kinetis KE1x MCUs
Freedom Development Platform for Kinetis KL03 MCUs
Freedom Development Platform for Kinetis KL16 and KL26 MCUs
Freedom Development Platform for Kinetis KL28 MCUs
Freedom Development Platform for Kinetis KL43 KL33 KL27 KL17 and KL13 MCUs
SAM C21 XPLAINED PRO EVALUATION KIT
ABOUT mikroSDK
mikroSDK makes application code portable and reusable on many different platforms and architectures, with no code changes. It is a collection of open-source software libraries with unified API and software development tools. Once written, your code can seamlessly run on different microcontrollers, regardless of their architecture. Our mission is to make mikroSDK the universal SDK for all microcontrollers.
ABOUT NECTO
NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compilation.
ABOUT MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving
industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day,
Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™
platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart
displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted
by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.