mikroSDK update v2.16.0

Published: 23/10/2025 | Post categories: Compiler releases, Compilers Roadmap Update, Product Announcement

mikroSDK update v2.16.0

Nuvoton M2354 Series Support Added – Initial integration of the Nuvoton M2354 Series Arm® Cortex®-M23 microcontrollers, bringing baseline mikroBUS™ functionality and essential clock and power configuration support. On top of this, enjoy support for 200 new MCUs and 10 new board packages.

 

WHAT'S NEW?

 

  • M2354 Series Support Introduced:
    • The SDK now includes initial support for the Nuvoton M2354 Series of Arm® Cortex®-M23 microcontrollers. This addition provides a secure, power-efficient, and modern platform aligned with the baseline feature set available for other supported architectures.
    • Key features of the M2354 Series:
      • Arm® TrustZone® technology for system-level security isolation (coming soon to NECTO Studio)
      • Hardware cryptography accelerators for secure and efficient data processing
      • Low power consumption with multiple power modes
      • Rich peripheral set including USB, UART, SPI, I2C, CAN, and more
      • High integration with on-chip secure boot and key storage
    • Supported mikroBUS™ modules:
      • ADC
      • SPI
      • UART
      • I2C
      • PWM
      • GPIO
      • 1-Wire
    • Additional support:
      • Clock configuration
      • Power configuration
      This aligns with the standard initial support level provided for other architectures within the SDK.
    • This integration extends the SDK’s multi-architecture support and enables developers to start building on the M2354 platform with essential mikroBUS™ functionality and core configuration features.

mikroSDK SUPPORT FOR 3 NEW MCUs:

M2354KJFAE

M2354LJFAE

M2354SJFAE

BAREMETAL SUPPORT FOR 200 NEW MCUs:

CY8C4026FNI-T412

CY8C4026FNI-T442

CY8C4026LQI-T411

CY8C4026LQI-T412

CY8C4026LQI-T441

CY8C4026LQI-T442

CY8C4045AXI-S412

CY8C4045AZI-S413

CY8C4045AZQ-S413

CY8C4046LQI-T411

CY8C4046LQI-T412

CY8C4046LQI-T441

CY8C4046LQI-T442

CY8C4046LQI-T451

CY8C4046LQI-T452

CY8C4124AZI-S413

CY8C4124AZI-S433

CY8C4125PVA-S412

CY8C4125PVA-S422

CY8C4125PVA-S432

CY8C4125PVE-S412

CY8C4125PVE-S422

CY8C4125PVE-S432

CY8C4125PVS-S412

CY8C4125PVS-S422

CY8C4125PVS-S432

CY8C4127LQE-HVS006

CY8C4127LQE-HVS016

CY8C4127LQE-HVS106

CY8C4127LQE-HVS116

CY8C4127LQE-S443

CY8C4127LQE-S445

CY8C4127LQE-S453

CY8C4127LQE-S455

CY8C4128LQI-S446

CY8C4128LQQ-S456

CY8C4146AXI-S423

CY8C4146AXI-S433

CY8C4146AXI-S443

CY8C4146AXI-S445

CY8C4146AXI-S453

CY8C4146AXI-S455

CY8C4146AXI-T403

CY8C4146AXI-T413

CY8C4146AXI-T453

CY8C4147AXI-S443

CY8C4147AXI-S445

CY8C4147AXI-S453

CY8C4147AXI-S455

CY8C4147AXI-S465

CY8C4147AXI-S475

CY8C4147AXI-T403

CY8C4147AXI-T413

CY8C4147AXI-T453

CY8C4147AXI-T463

CY8C4147AXI-T473

CY8C4147AZA-S445

CY8C4147AZA-S455

CY8C4147AZA-S465

CY8C4147AZA-S475

CY8C4147AZA-S548

CY8C4147AZA-S555

CY8C4147AZA-S558

CY8C4147AZA-S565

CY8C4147AZA-S568

CY8C4147AZA-S575

CY8C4147AZA-S578

CY8C4147AZA-S585

CY8C4147AZA-S588

CY8C4147AZA-S595

CY8C4147AZA-S598

CY8C4147AZE-S548

CY8C4147AZE-S555

CY8C4147AZE-S558

CY8C4147AZE-S565

CY8C4147AZE-S568

CY8C4147AZE-S575

CY8C4147AZE-S578

CY8C4147AZE-S585

CY8C4147AZE-S588

CY8C4147AZE-S595

CY8C4147AZE-S598

CY8C4147AZQ-S445

CY8C4147AZQ-S453

CY8C4147AZQ-S455

CY8C4147AZQ-S465

CY8C4147AZQ-S475

CY8C4147AZQ-T415

CY8C4147AZQ-T455

CY8C4147AZQ-T493

CY8C4147AZQ-T495

CY8C4147AZS-S445

CY8C4147AZS-S455

CY8C4147AZS-S465

CY8C4147AZS-S475

CY8C4147AZS-S548

CY8C4147AZS-S555

CY8C4147AZS-S558

CY8C4147AZS-S565

CY8C4147AZS-S568

CY8C4147AZS-S575

CY8C4147AZS-S578

CY8C4147AZS-S585

CY8C4147AZS-S588

CY8C4147AZS-S595

CY8C4147AZS-S598

CY8C4147LDE-HVS004

CY8C4147LDE-HVS014

CY8C4147LDE-HVS024

CY8C4147LDE-HVS024X

CY8C4147LDE-HVS034

CY8C4147LDE-HVS034X

CY8C4147LDE-HVS104

CY8C4147LDE-HVS114

CY8C4147LDE-HVS124

CY8C4147LDE-HVS124X

CY8C4147LDE-HVS134

CY8C4147LDE-HVS134X

CY8C4147LDE-S243

CY8C4147LDE-S253

CY8C4147LDE-S263

CY8C4147LDE-S273

CY8C4147LDE-S283

CY8C4147LDE-S293

CY8C4147LDE-S443

CY8C4147LDE-S453

CY8C4147LDE-S463

CY8C4147LDE-S473

CY8C4147LDE-S543

CY8C4147LDE-S553

CY8C4147LDE-S563

CY8C4147LDE-S573

CY8C4147LDE-S583

CY8C4147LDE-S593

CY8C4147LDS-S243

CY8C4147LDS-S253

CY8C4147LDS-S263

CY8C4147LDS-S273

CY8C4147LDS-S283

CY8C4147LDS-S293

CY8C4147LDS-S443

CY8C4147LDS-S453

CY8C4147LDS-S463

CY8C4147LDS-S473

CY8C4147LDS-S543

CY8C4147LDS-S553

CY8C4147LDS-S563

CY8C4147LDS-S573

CY8C4147LDS-S583

CY8C4147LDS-S593

CY8C4147LQE-HVS006

CY8C4147LQE-HVS016

CY8C4147LQE-HVS026

CY8C4147LQE-HVS026X

CY8C4147LQE-HVS036

CY8C4147LQE-HVS036X

CY8C4147LQE-HVS106

CY8C4147LQE-HVS116

CY8C4147LQE-HVS126

CY8C4147LQE-HVS126X

CY8C4147LQE-HVS136

CY8C4147LQE-HVS136X

CY8C4148AZI-S443

CY8C4148AZI-S445

CY8C4148AZI-S453

CY8C4148AZI-S455

CY8C4148AZI-S548

CY8C4148AZI-S553

CY8C4148AZI-S555

CY8C4148AZI-S558

CY8C4148AZI-S583

CY8C4148AZI-S585

CY8C4148AZI-S588

CY8C4148AZI-S593

CY8C4148AZI-S595

CY8C4148AZI-S598

CY8C4148AZQ-S443

CY8C4148AZQ-S445

CY8C4148AZQ-S453

CY8C4148AZQ-S455

CY8C4148AZQ-S558

CY8C4148LDA-S543

CY8C4148LDA-S553

CY8C4148LDA-S563

CY8C4148LDA-S573

CY8C4148LDA-S583

CY8C4148LDA-S593

CY8C4548AXI-S475

CY8C4548AXI-S485

CY8C4548AXQ-S485

CY8C4548AZI-S475

CY8C4548AZI-S483

CY8C4548AZI-S485

CY8C4548AZQ-S483

CY8C4548AZQ-S485

CY8C4548LQI-S486

CY8C4548LQQ-S486

CY8C4744AZI-S403

CY8C4744FNI-S402

CY8C4744LQI-S401

BOARD PACKAGES RELEASED: 1

NuMaker M2354

BAREMETAL BOARD PACKAGES RELEASED: 9

Freedom Development Platform for K32 L2B MCUs

Freedom Development Platform for Kinetis KE04 MCUs

Freedom Development Platform for Kinetis KE06 MCUs

Freedom Development Platform for Kinetis KE1x MCUs

Freedom Development Platform for Kinetis KL03 MCUs

Freedom Development Platform for Kinetis KL16 and KL26 MCUs

Freedom Development Platform for Kinetis KL28 MCUs

Freedom Development Platform for Kinetis KL43 KL33 KL27 KL17 and KL13 MCUs

SAM C21 XPLAINED PRO EVALUATION KIT

 

