mikroSDK update v2.15.2

Published: 04/09/2025 | Post categories: Compiler releases, Compilers Roadmap Update, Product Announcement

| Views:35

mikroSDK update v2.15.2

PIC18FQ I2C Upgrade & Logger Macro Support – Enjoy a more powerful I2C implementation with extended bitrate options, improved flexibility, and greater compatibility across hardware setups. Plus, a new logger macro makes it easier to manage logger-specific code seamlessly across different project setups. On top of this, enjoy support for 201 new MCUs and 10 new board packages

 

WHAT'S NEW?
 

  • Improved I2C implementation for PIC18FQ microcontrollers.
    • Wider range of bitrate values now supported, allowing more precise communication tuning.
    • Enhanced flexibility for adapting I2C to different system requirements.
    • Increased compatibility across diverse hardware setups and application scenarios.
    • Optimized performance and reliability for master and slave communication.
  • Macro introduced for logger-specific code in project setups.
    • Defines the selected logger output for the current project configuration.
    • Enables developers to maintain logger-specific code without modifications when switching between different logger setups.
  • Minor fixes and improvements.

BAREMETAL SUPPORT FOR 201 NEW MCUs:

microchip-logo
 

ATSAM4E16CA

ATSAM4E16CB

ATSAM4E16EA

ATSAM4E16EB

ATSAM4E8CA

ATSAM4E8CB

ATSAM4E8EA

ATSAM4E8EB

ATSAM4LC2AA

ATSAM4LC2BA

ATSAM4LC2CA

ATSAM4LC4AA

ATSAM4LC4BA

ATSAM4LC4CA

ATSAM4LC8AA

ATSAM4LC8BA

ATSAM4LC8CA

ATSAM4LS2AA

ATSAM4LS2BA

ATSAM4LS2CA

ATSAM4LS4AA

ATSAM4LS4BA

ATSAM4LS4CA

ATSAM4LS8AA

ATSAM4LS8BA

ATSAM4LS8CA

ATSAM4N16B

ATSAM4N16C

ATSAM4N8A

ATSAM4N8B

ATSAM4N8C

ATSAM4S16BA

ATSAM4S16BB

ATSAM4S16CA

ATSAM4S16CB

ATSAM4S2AA

ATSAM4S2AB

ATSAM4S2BA

ATSAM4S2BB

ATSAM4S2CA

ATSAM4S2CB

ATSAM4S4AA

ATSAM4S4AB

ATSAM4S4BA

ATSAM4S4BB

ATSAM4S4CA

ATSAM4S4CB

ATSAM4S8BA

ATSAM4S8BB

ATSAM4S8CA

ATSAM4S8CB

ATSAM4SA16BA

ATSAM4SA16BB

ATSAM4SA16CA

ATSAM4SA16CB

ATSAM4SD16BA

ATSAM4SD16BB

ATSAM4SD16CA

ATSAM4SD16CB

ATSAM4SD32BA

ATSAM4SD32BB

ATSAM4SD32CA

ATSAM4SD32CB

PIC32CX0525SG12084

PIC32CX0525SG12144

PIC32CX1012BZ24032

PIC32CX1012BZ25048

PIC32CX1025MTC128

PIC32CX1025MTC128S1

PIC32CX1025SG41064

PIC32CX1025SG41080

PIC32CX1025SG41100

PIC32CX1025SG41128

PIC32CX2051BZ62132

PIC32CX2051MTC128

PIC32CX2051MTC128S1

PIC32CX5109BZ31032

PIC32CX5109BZ31048

PIC32CX5112MTC128

PIC32CX5112MTC128S1

infineon-logo
 

XMC1201-Q040F0016

XMC1201-Q040F0032

XMC1201-Q040F0064

XMC1201-Q040F0128

XMC1201-Q040F0200

XMC1301-Q024F0008

XMC1301-Q024F0016

XMC1301-Q040F0008

XMC1301-Q040F0016

XMC1301-Q040F0032

XMC1302-Q024F0016

XMC1302-Q024F0032

XMC1302-Q024F0064

XMC1302-Q024X0016

XMC1302-Q024X0032

XMC1302-Q024X0064

XMC1302-Q040X0016

XMC1302-Q040X0032

XMC1302-Q040X0064

XMC1302-Q040X0128

XMC1302-Q040X0200

XMC1302-T016X0008

XMC1302-T016X0016

XMC1302-T016X0032

XMC1302-T028X0016

XMC1302-T028X0032

XMC1302-T028X0064

XMC1302-T028X0128

XMC1302-T028X0200

XMC1302-T038X0016

XMC1302-T038X0032

XMC1302-T038X0064

XMC1302-T038X0128

XMC1302-T038X0200

XMC1401-F064F0064

XMC1401-F064F0128

XMC1401-Q048F0064

XMC1401-Q048F0128

XMC1402-F064X0064

XMC1402-F064X0128

XMC1402-F064X0200

XMC1402-Q040X0032

XMC1402-Q040X0064

XMC1402-Q040X0128

XMC1402-Q040X0200

XMC1402-Q048X0032

XMC1402-Q048X0064

XMC1402-Q048X0128

XMC1402-Q048X0200

XMC1402-Q064X0064

XMC1402-Q064X0128

XMC1402-Q064X0200

XMC1402-T038X0032

XMC1402-T038X0064

XMC1402-T038X0128

XMC1402-T038X0200

XMC1403-Q040X0064

XMC1403-Q040X0128

XMC1403-Q040X0200

XMC1403-Q048X0064

XMC1403-Q048X0128

XMC1403-Q048X0200

XMC1403-Q064X0064

XMC1403-Q064X0128

XMC1403-Q064X0200

XMC4100-F64F128

XMC4100-F64K128

XMC4100-Q48F128

XMC4100-Q48K128

XMC4104-F64F128

XMC4104-F64F64

XMC4104-F64K128

XMC4104-F64K64

XMC4104-Q48F128

XMC4104-Q48F64

XMC4104-Q48K128

XMC4104-Q48K64

XMC4108-F64K64

XMC4108-Q48K64

XMC4400-F100F256

XMC4400-F100F512

XMC4400-F100K256

XMC4400-F100K512

XMC4400-F64F256

XMC4400-F64F512

XMC4400-F64K256

XMC4400-F64K512

XMC4402-F100F256

XMC4402-F100K256

XMC4402-F64F256

XMC4402-F64K256

XMC4700-E196F1536

XMC4700-E196F2048

XMC4700-E196K1536

XMC4700-E196K2048

XMC4700-F100F1536

XMC4700-F100F2048

XMC4700-F100K1536

XMC4700-F100K2048

XMC4700-F144F1536

XMC4700-F144F2048

XMC4700-F144K1536

XMC4700-F144K2048

XMC4800-E196F1024

XMC4800-E196F1536

XMC4800-E196F2048

XMC4800-E196K1024

XMC4800-E196K1536

XMC4800-E196K2048

XMC4800-F100F1024

XMC4800-F100F1536

XMC4800-F100F2048

XMC4800-F100K1024

XMC4800-F100K1536

XMC4800-F100K2048

XMC4800-F144F1024

XMC4800-F144F1536

XMC4800-F144F2048

XMC4800-F144K1024

XMC4800-F144K1536

XMC4800-F144K2048

BOARD PACKAGES RELEASED: 1

nxp-logo
 

CLICKER 4 for MK64FN1M0VLL12

BAREMETAL BOARD PACKAGES RELEASED: 9

stm-logo
 

Discovery kit for IoT node with STM32U5 series

Discovery kit with STM32F750N8 MCU

Nucleo 144 with STM32H7A3ZI MCU

Nucleo 144 with STM32L552ZE MCU

Nucleo 144 with STM32U575ZIT6Q MCU

Nucleo 144 with STM32U5A5ZJ MCU

Nucleo 64 with STM32H503RB MCU

Nucleo 64 with STM32L010RB MCU

Nucleo 64 with STM32U545RE MCU

DOWNLOAD NECTO Studio:
 

 

USEFUL LINKS:
 

   GitHub Repo
   mikroSDK Demos
   mikroSDK Wiki
   mikroSDK Help

 

ABOUT mikroSDK

mikroSDK makes application code portable and reusable on many different platforms and architectures, with no code changes. It is a collection of open-source software libraries with unified API and software development tools. Once written, your code can seamlessly run on different microcontrollers, regardless of their architecture. Our mission is to make mikroSDK the universal SDK for all microcontrollers.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a lightning-fast, multi-architecture, multi-language IDE developed in C++ for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It integrates 12 compilers, supports 6 architectures, and covers thousands of microcontrollers, all unified under the NECTO SDK’s universal codebase. With daily-updated libraries, thousands of ready-to-use examples across hundreds of embedded topics, and a 24/7 remote board farm powered by CODEGRIP — the world’s first Wi-Fi debugger — developers dramatically reduce prototyping time. NECTO's built-in AI code assistant smartly merges multiple codebases, while the Smart Cloud brings real-time data visualization to your desk with a single line of code. And with intuitive smart setup steps guiding you from start to finish, ideal coding isn’t just a concept — it’s your new reality.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.
 