mikroSDK update v2.15.2

PIC18FQ I2C Upgrade & Logger Macro Support – Enjoy a more powerful I2C implementation with extended bitrate options, improved flexibility, and greater compatibility across hardware setups. Plus, a new logger macro makes it easier to manage logger-specific code seamlessly across different project setups. On top of this, enjoy support for 201 new MCUs and 10 new board packages
WHAT'S NEW?
- Improved I2C implementation for PIC18FQ microcontrollers.
- Wider range of bitrate values now supported, allowing more precise communication tuning.
- Enhanced flexibility for adapting I2C to different system requirements.
- Increased compatibility across diverse hardware setups and application scenarios.
- Optimized performance and reliability for master and slave communication.
- Macro introduced for logger-specific code in project setups.
- Defines the selected logger output for the current project configuration.
- Enables developers to maintain logger-specific code without modifications when switching between different logger setups.
- Minor fixes and improvements.
BAREMETAL SUPPORT FOR 201 NEW MCUs:
BOARD PACKAGES RELEASED: 1
CLICKER 4 for MK64FN1M0VLL12
BAREMETAL BOARD PACKAGES RELEASED: 9
Discovery kit for IoT node with STM32U5 series
Discovery kit with STM32F750N8 MCU
Nucleo 144 with STM32H7A3ZI MCU
Nucleo 144 with STM32L552ZE MCU
Nucleo 144 with STM32U575ZIT6Q MCU
Nucleo 144 with STM32U5A5ZJ MCU
Nucleo 64 with STM32H503RB MCU
Nucleo 64 with STM32L010RB MCU
Nucleo 64 with STM32U545RE MCU
ABOUT mikroSDK
mikroSDK makes application code portable and reusable on many different platforms and architectures, with no code changes. It is a collection of open-source software libraries with unified API and software development tools. Once written, your code can seamlessly run on different microcontrollers, regardless of their architecture. Our mission is to make mikroSDK the universal SDK for all microcontrollers.
ABOUT NECTO
NECTO Studio is a lightning-fast, multi-architecture, multi-language IDE developed in C++ for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It integrates 12 compilers, supports 6 architectures, and covers thousands of microcontrollers, all unified under the NECTO SDK’s universal codebase. With daily-updated libraries, thousands of ready-to-use examples across hundreds of embedded topics, and a 24/7 remote board farm powered by CODEGRIP — the world’s first Wi-Fi debugger — developers dramatically reduce prototyping time. NECTO's built-in AI code assistant smartly merges multiple codebases, while the Smart Cloud brings real-time data visualization to your desk with a single line of code. And with intuitive smart setup steps guiding you from start to finish, ideal coding isn’t just a concept — it’s your new reality.
ABOUT MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.