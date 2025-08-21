mikroSDK update v2.15.1

Renesas RA6M3 Support Lands – mikroSDK now fully integrates the high-performance Cortex-M4 family. Clang compiler compatibility arrives for RA4M1, with expanded GPIO options across Renesas MCUs. Plus, support for 196 new MCUs featuring Infineon devices, along with 7 new board packages and 4 updated board packages.
WHAT'S NEW?
- RENESAS RA6M3
- Full verified support for all mikroBUS™ modules (ADC, SPI, UART, I2C, PWM, GPIO, 1-Wire).
- This set of devices features the following:
- Arm® Cortex®-M4 running at up to 120 MHz.
- ARMv7E-M architecture profile
- Single-precision hardware Floating Point Unit (FPU)
- Arm Memory Protection Unit (Arm MPU) with 8 regions
- Up to 2 MB embedded Flash and 480 KB SRAM
- Additional 64 KB Data Flash
- Multiple clock sources including:
- 20 MHz high-speed on-chip oscillator (HOCO)
- Main oscillator with frequency up to 24 MHz
- 32.768 kHz sub-clock oscillator
- PLL circuit with maximum output of 240 MHz
- Up to 124 general-purpose pins with input/output, high-current drive, and configurable interrupt modes
- Clang compiler compatibility for RA4M1:
- All issues with RA4M1 projects using the Clang compiler have been resolved, ensuring full library support and smooth operation in RA4M1 setups.
- Enhanced GPIO library for Renesas MCUs:
- Expanded range of GPIO configuration options now available, offering greater flexibility and improved functionality for Renesas-based projects.
- Minor fixes and improvements.
mikroSDK SUPPORT FOR 14 NEW MCUs:
BAREMETAL SUPPORT FOR 196 NEW MCUs:
BOARD PACKAGES RELEASED: 7
RA4M1 Clicker
Evaluation Kit for RA4M1 MCU Group
Arduino UNO R4 Minima
CLICKER 4 for STM32L4R9VG
Nucleo 144 with STM32H563ZIT6 MCU
Nucleo 144 with STM32H723ZG MCU
Nucleo 144 with STM32H745ZI MCU
BOARD PACKAGES UPDATED: 4
PICDEM LCD 2 DEMONSTRATION BOARD
Arduino Leonardo with Headers
FUBARINO SD DEVELOPMENT BOARD
Discovery kit with STM32L496AG MCU
ABOUT mikroSDK
mikroSDK makes application code portable and reusable on many different platforms and architectures, with no code changes. It is a collection of open-source software libraries with unified API and software development tools. Once written, your code can seamlessly run on different microcontrollers, regardless of their architecture. Our mission is to make mikroSDK the universal SDK for all microcontrollers.
ABOUT NECTO
NECTO Studio is a lightning-fast, multi-architecture, multi-language IDE developed in C++ for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It integrates 12 compilers, supports 6 architectures, and covers thousands of microcontrollers, all unified under the NECTO SDK’s universal codebase. With daily-updated libraries, thousands of ready-to-use examples across hundreds of embedded topics, and a 24/7 remote board farm powered by CODEGRIP — the world’s first Wi-Fi debugger — developers dramatically reduce prototyping time. NECTO's built-in AI code assistant smartly merges multiple codebases, while the Smart Cloud brings real-time data visualization to your desk with a single line of code. And with intuitive smart setup steps guiding you from start to finish, ideal coding isn’t just a concept — it’s your new reality.
ABOUT MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.