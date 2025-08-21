mikroSDK update v2.15.1

Renesas RA6M3 Support Lands – mikroSDK now fully integrates the high-performance Cortex-M4 family. Clang compiler compatibility arrives for RA4M1, with expanded GPIO options across Renesas MCUs. Plus, support for 196 new MCUs featuring Infineon devices, along with 7 new board packages and 4 updated board packages.

 

WHAT'S NEW?
 

  • RENESAS RA6M3
    • Full verified support for all mikroBUS™ modules (ADC, SPI, UART, I2C, PWM, GPIO, 1-Wire).
    • This set of devices features the following:
      • Arm® Cortex®-M4 running at up to 120 MHz.
      • ARMv7E-M architecture profile
      • Single-precision hardware Floating Point Unit (FPU)
      • Arm Memory Protection Unit (Arm MPU) with 8 regions
      • Up to 2 MB embedded Flash and 480 KB SRAM
      • Additional 64 KB Data Flash
      • Multiple clock sources including:
        • 20 MHz high-speed on-chip oscillator (HOCO)
        • Main oscillator with frequency up to 24 MHz
        • 32.768 kHz sub-clock oscillator
        • PLL circuit with maximum output of 240 MHz
      • Up to 124 general-purpose pins with input/output, high-current drive, and configurable interrupt modes
  • Clang compiler compatibility for RA4M1:
    • All issues with RA4M1 projects using the Clang compiler have been resolved, ensuring full library support and smooth operation in RA4M1 setups.
  • Enhanced GPIO library for Renesas MCUs:
    • Expanded range of GPIO configuration options now available, offering greater flexibility and improved functionality for Renesas-based projects.
  • Minor fixes and improvements.

mikroSDK SUPPORT FOR 14 NEW MCUs:

renesas-logo
 

R7FA6M3AF2CBG

R7FA6M3AF2CLK

R7FA6M3AF3CBG

R7FA6M3AF3CFB

R7FA6M3AF3CFC

R7FA6M3AF3CFP

R7FA6M3AF3CLK

R7FA6M3AH2CBG

R7FA6M3AH2CLK

R7FA6M3AH3CBG

R7FA6M3AH3CFB

R7FA6M3AH3CFC

R7FA6M3AH3CFP

R7FA6M3AH3CLK

BAREMETAL SUPPORT FOR 196 NEW MCUs:

renesas-logo
 

R7FA0E1053CFJ

R7FA0E1053CNH

R7FA0E1053CNK

R7FA0E1053CNL

R7FA0E1053CSC

R7FA0E1073CFJ

R7FA0E1073CNH

R7FA0E1073CNK

R7FA0E1073CNL

R7FA0E1073CSC

R7FA2A1AB2CBT

R7FA2A1AB3CFJ

R7FA2A1AB3CFM

R7FA2A1AB3CNE

R7FA2A1AB3CNF

R7FA2E1A53CDA

R7FA2E1A53CFJ

R7FA2E1A53CFL

R7FA2E1A53CLM

R7FA2E1A53CNE

R7FA2E1A53CNH

R7FA2E2A32DBY

R7FA2E2A32DNJ

R7FA2E2A32DNK

R7FA2E2A33CBY

R7FA2E2A33CNJ

R7FA2E2A33CNK

R7FA2E2A34CBY

R7FA2E2A34CNJ

R7FA2E2A34CNK

R7FA2E2A52DBY

R7FA2E2A52DNJ

R7FA2E2A52DNK

R7FA2E2A53CBY

R7FA2E2A53CNJ

R7FA2E2A53CNK

R7FA2E2A54CBY

R7FA2E2A54CNJ

R7FA2E2A54CNK

R7FA2E2A72DBY

R7FA2E2A72DNJ

R7FA2E2A72DNK

R7FA2E2A73CBY

R7FA2E2A73CNJ

R7FA2E2A73CNK

R7FA2E2A74CBY

R7FA2E2A74CNJ

R7FA2E2A74CNK

R7FA4M3AD2CBM

R7FA4M3AD2CBQ

R7FA4M3AD3CBM

R7FA4M3AD3CBQ

R7FA4M3AD3CFB

R7FA4M3AE2CBM

R7FA4M3AE2CBQ

R7FA4M3AE3CBM

R7FA4M3AE3CBQ

R7FA4M3AE3CFB

R7FA4M3AE3CFM

R7FA4M3AE3CFP

R7FA4M3AF2CBM

R7FA4M3AF2CBQ

R7FA4M3AF3CBM

R7FA4M3AF3CBQ

R7FA4M3AF3CFB

R7FA4M3AF3CFM

R7FA4M3AF3CFP

R7FA4W1AD2CNG

R7FA6M5BF2CBG

R7FA6M5BF2CBM

R7FA6M5BF3CBM

R7FA6M5BF3CFB

R7FA6M5BF3CFC

R7FA6M5BF3CFP

R7FA6M5BG2CBG

R7FA6M5BG2CBM

R7FA6M5BG3CBM

R7FA6M5BG3CFB

R7FA6M5BG3CFC

R7FA6M5BG3CFP

R7FA6T3BB3CNH

infineon-logo
 

XMC1100-Q024F0008

XMC1100-Q024F0016

XMC1100-Q024F0032

XMC4504-F144K512

XMC1100-Q024F0064

XMC1100-Q040F0016

XMC1100-Q040F0032

XMC1100-Q040F0064

XMC1100-T016F0008

XMC1100-T016F0016

XMC1100-T016F0032

XMC1100-T016F0064

XMC1100-T016X0016

XMC1100-T016X0032

XMC1100-T016X0064

XMC1100-T038F0016

XMC1100-T038F0032

XMC1100-T038F0064

XMC1100-T038X0064

XMC1200-T038F0200

XMC1201-T028F0016

XMC1201-T028F0032

XMC1201-T038F0016

XMC1201-T038F0032

XMC1201-T038F0064

XMC1201-T038F0128

XMC1201-T038F0200

XMC1202-Q024X0016

XMC1202-Q024X0032

XMC1202-Q040X0016

XMC1202-Q040X0032

XMC1202-T016X0016

XMC1202-T016X0032

XMC1202-T016X0064

XMC1202-T028X0016

XMC1202-T028X0032

XMC1202-T028X0064

XMC1301-T016F0008

XMC1301-T016F0016

XMC1301-T016F0032

XMC1301-T016X0008

XMC1301-T016X0016

XMC1301-T038F0008

XMC1301-T038F0016

XMC1301-T038F0032

XMC1301-T038F0064

XMC1301-T038X0032

XMC1301-T038X0064

XMC1404-F064X0064

XMC1404-F064X0128

XMC1404-F064X0200

XMC1404-Q040X0200

XMC1404-Q048X0064

XMC1404-Q048X0128

XMC1404-Q048X0200

XMC1404-Q064X0064

XMC1404-Q064X0128

XMC1404-Q064X0200

XMC4200-F64F256

XMC4200-F64K256

XMC4200-Q48F256

XMC4200-Q48K256

XMC4300-F100F256

XMC4300-F100K256

XMC4500-E144F1024

XMC4500-E144X1024

XMC4500-F100F1024

XMC4500-F100F768

XMC4500-F100K1024

XMC4500-F100K768

XMC4500-F144F1024

XMC4500-F144F768

XMC4500-F144K1024

XMC4500-F144K768

XMC4502-F100F768

XMC4502-F100K768

XMC4504-F100F512

XMC4504-F100K512

XMC4504-F144F512

nuvoton-logo
 

M2351CIAAE

M2351KIAAE

M2351SFSIAAP

M2351SIAAE

M2351ZIAAE

M2354KJFAE

M2354LJFAE

M2354SJFAE

M251EC2AE

M251FC2AE

M251KE3AE

M251KG6AE

M251LC2AE

M251LD2AE

M251LE3AE

M251LG6AE

M251SC2AE

M251SD2AE

M251SE3AE

M251SG6AE

M251ZC2AE

M251ZD2AE

M252EC2AE

M252FC2AE

M252KE3AE

M252KG6AE

M252LC2AE

M252LD2AE

M252LE3AE

M252LG6AE

M252SC2AE

M252SD2AE

M252SE3AE

M252SG6AE

M252ZC2AE

M252ZD2AE

BOARD PACKAGES RELEASED: 7

renesas-logo
 

RA4M1 Clicker

Evaluation Kit for RA4M1 MCU Group

Arduino UNO R4 Minima

stm-logo
 

CLICKER 4 for STM32L4R9VG

Nucleo 144 with STM32H563ZIT6 MCU

Nucleo 144 with STM32H723ZG MCU

Nucleo 144 with STM32H745ZI MCU

BOARD PACKAGES UPDATED: 4

microchip-logo
 

PICDEM LCD 2 DEMONSTRATION BOARD

Arduino Leonardo with Headers

FUBARINO SD DEVELOPMENT BOARD

stm-logo
 

Discovery kit with STM32L496AG MCU

 

