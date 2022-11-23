The long-awaited new redesigned mikromedia HMI 7 Capacitive is finally here! Improved with a powerful 32-bit MKV58F1M0VLL24 microcontroller, produced by NXP, with sufficient processing power even for the most demanding tasks, ensuring fluid graphical performance. In addition, it is a first HMI board that also offers two standardized mikroBUS™ Shuttle connectors. It is a considerable upgrade for the system, as it allows interfacing with the huge base of Click boards™.

This compact development board is designed as a complete solution for rapid development of multimedia and GUI-centric applications. It is rich with peripherals and has awesome graphics on a MCU driven 7" TFT display. This display is a true-color display with a capacitive touch panel as the most distinctive feature of the mikromedia 7. The display has a resolution of 800 by 480 pixels, and it can show up to 16.7M colors.

Because of the fact that with the mikromedia HMI 7 Capacitive you can actually develop-on & build-in the same board, it will truly enable you to save your time. All this adds up to an unrivaled premium user experience!

Please visit the product page for more information about the feature-rich mikromedia 7 HMI Capacitive.

ABOUT mikromedia

MIKROE owns the biggest smart displays portfolio - 100+ mikromedia smart displays. They come in different sizes, mounting types, and technologies. You can implement it directly into any project with no additional hardware modifications required. For many applications, the addition of a stylish enclosure will turn a mikromedia development board into a fully functional, high-performance, feature-rich device. A choice of powerful MCU platforms provides sufficient processing power for the most demanding tasks, ensuring fluid graphical performance and glitch-free audio reproduction.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

