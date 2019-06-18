Full featured board designed as complete solution for rapid development of multimedia and GUI-centric applications.

Mikromedia 7 CAPACITIVE is fully functional, high-performance, feature-rich compact development board, not limited to multimedia-based applications only. USB, Ethernet, WiFi and RF connectivity options, digital motion sensor, battery charging functionality, piezo-buzzer, SD-Card reader, RTC, and much more, expands its use beyond the multimedia.

Featuring a large 7” capacitive touch screen driven by the powerful graphics controller that can display the 24-bit color palette (16.7 million colors), along with a DSP-powered embedded sound CODEC IC, it represents a perfect solution for any type of multimedia and GUI-centric applications.

Two standardized 1x26-pin headers expose the available MCU pins to the user, adding another layer of expandability. By using mikromedia 7 shield, connectivity can be further expanded with several mikroBUS™ sockets, additional connectors, peripherals, and so on.

Mikromedia 7 CAPACITIVE is the first development board with the mikroBUS™ Shuttle connector, a brand-new addition to the mikroBUS™ standard in the form of a 2x8-pin IDC header with 1.27mm (50mil) pitch. mikroBUS™ Shuttle extension board is an add-on board equipped with the conventional mikroBUS™ socket, which ensures compatibility with 600+ Click boards™.

The MCU Card standard has standardized dimensions that can support various number of pin varieties and makes it possible to use more than 350 MCUs regardless of their vendor. One MCU card standard supports multiple architecture ARM, PIC32, dsPIC, PIC through multiple vendors: Microchip, ST, NXP, TI. Support for even more vendors is coming!

