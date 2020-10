This compact development board is designed as a complete solution for rapid development of multimedia and GUI-centric applications. It is rich with peripherals and has awesome graphics on an MCU driven 5" TFT display. This display is a true-color display with a capacitive touch panel as the most distinctive feature of the mikromedia 5. The display has a resolution of 800 by 480 pixels, and it can show up to 16.7M colors.

The mikromedia 5 for STM32F7 Capacitive FPI with bezel offers more connectivity, expandability, and state-of-the-art power supply!

This development board can be implemented directly into any project, with no additional hardware modifications required. The powerful 32-bit STM32F746ZGT6 microcontroller, produced by STMicroelectronics, provides sufficient processing power even for the most demanding tasks.

Because of the fact that with the mikromedia 5 for STM32F7 Capacitive FPI with bezel you can actually develop-on & build-in the same board, it will truly enable you to save your time. All this adds up to an unrivaled premium user experience!

For more information about the feature-rich mikromedia 5 for STM32F7 Capacitive FPI with bezel, please visit the product page.

