Mikromedia 5 for STM32 CAPACITIVE is a compact development board designed as acomplete solution for the rapid development of multimedia and GUI-centric applications. By featuring a large 5” capacitive touch screen driven by the powerful graphics controller that can display the 24-bit color palette (16.7 million colors), along with a DSP-powered embedded sound CODEC IC, represents a perfect solution for any type of multimedia application.

At its core, there is a powerful 32-bit STM32F407ZGT6 microcontroller, produced by STMicroelectronics, which provides sufficient processing power for the most demanding tasks, ensuring fluid graphical performance and glitch-free audio reproduction.

This development board is not limited to multimedia-based applications only: USB, Ethernet, WiFi and RF connectivity options, digital motion sensor, piezo-buzzer, battery charging functionality, SD-Card reader, RTC, and much more, expands its use beyond the multimedia.

Two standardized 1x26-pin headers expose the available MCU pins to the user, adding another layer of expandability. By using mikromedia 5 shield, connectivity can be further expanded with several mikroBUS™ sockets, additional connectors, peripherals, and so on.

The usability of mikromedia 5 does not end with its ability to accelerate the prototyping and application development stages: it is designed as the complete solution which can be implemented directly into any project, with no additional hardware modifications required. Four mounting holes (3.2mm / 0.126”) at all four corners allow simple installation with mounting screws. For most applications, a nicestylish casing is all that is needed to turn the mikromedia 5 development board into a fully functional, high-performance, feature-rich design.

For more information about mikromedia 5 for STM32 CAPACITIVE visitofficial page.