Build great GUI with ease by using our mikromedia 4 for STM32F4 CAPACITIVE FPI with frame!

This compact FPI (Front Panel Integration) development board is designed as the complete solution for developing multimedia and GUI-centric applications. Our newest product is also rich with peripherals and has awesome graphics on a MCU driven 4.3" TFT display. The display has a resolution of 480 by 272 pixels, and it can show up to 16.7M colors. This display has a capacitive touch panel and the most distinctive feature of the product is its frame.

This development board can be implemented directly into any product, with no additional hardware modifications required because it has a TFT display with a metal frame, and four corner mounting holes that enable simple installation in various kinds of industrial appliances. The mikromedia 4 for STM32F4 CAPACITIVE FPI with frame offers more connectivity, expandability, and a state-of-the-art power supply!

Because of the fact that with the mikromedia 4 for STM32F4 CAPACITIVE FPI with frame you can actually develop-on & build-in the same board it will truly enable you to appreciate your time. All this adds up to a unrivaled premium user experience!

