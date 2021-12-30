This compact development board is designed as a complete solution for rapid development of multimedia and GUI-centric applications. It is rich with peripherals and has awesome graphics on a MCU driven 4.3" TFT display. This display is a true-color display with a capacitive touch panel as the most distinctive feature of the mikromedia 4. The display has a resolution of 480 by 272 pixels, and it can show up to 16.7M colors.

The mikromedia 4 for PIC CAPACITIVE FPI with bezel offers more connectivity, expandability, and state-of-the-art power supply!

This development board can be implemented directly into any project, with no additional hardware modifications required. The powerful 8-bit PIC18F97J94 microcontroller, produced by Microchip, provides sufficient processing power even for the most demanding tasks.

Because of the fact that with the mikromedia 4 for PIC CAPACITIVE FPI with bezel you can actually develop-on & build-in the same board, it will truly enable you to save your time. All this adds up to an unrivaled premium user experience!

For more information about the feature-rich mikromedia 4 for PIC CAPACITIVE FPI with bezel, please visit the product page.

