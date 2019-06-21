Mikromedia 3 for STM32 CAPACITIVE is a compact development board designed as a complete solution for the rapid development of multimedia and GUI-centric applications. By featuring a 3.5” capacitive touch screen driven by the powerful graphics controller that can display the 24-bit color palette (16.7 million colors), along with a DSP-powered embedded sound CODEC IC, it represents a perfect solution for any type of multimedia application.

At its core, there is a powerful 32-bit STM32F407VGT6 microcontroller, produced by STMicroelectronics, which provides suﬃcient processing power for the most demanding tasks, ensuring ﬂuid graphical performance and glitch-free audio reproduction.

This development board is not limited to multimedia-based applications only. USB, digital motion sensor, battery charging functionality, SDCard reader, and much more expands its use beyond the multimedia.

Two standardized 1x26-pin headers expose the available MCU pins to the user, adding another layer of expandability. By using mikromedia 3 shield, connectivity can be further expanded with several mikroBUS™ sockets, additional connectors, peripherals, and so on.

The usability of mikromedia 3 for STM32 CAPACITIVE does not end with its ability to accelerate the prototyping and application development stages: it is designed as the complete solution which can be implemented directly into any project, with no additional hardware modiﬁcations required. Four mounting holes (2mm / 0.080”) at all four corners allow simple installation with mounting screws. For most applications, a nice stylish casing is all that is needed to turn the mikromedia 3 for STM32 CAPACITIVE development board into a fully functional, high-performance, feature-rich design.

For more information about mikromedia 3 for STM32 CAPACITIVE visit official page.