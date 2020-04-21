Build great GUI with ease by using our mikromedia 3 for Kinetis CAPACITIVE FPI with frame!

This compact FPI (Front Panel Integration) development board is designed as the complete solution for developing multimedia and GUI-centric applications. Our newest product is also rich with peripherals and has awesome graphics on a MCU driven 3.5" TFT display. The display has a resolution of 320 by 240 pixels, and it can show up to 16.7M colors. This display has a capacitive touch panel and the most distinctive feature of this product is its bezel.

This development board can be implemented directly into any product, with no additional hardware modifications required, because of its aesthetically pleasing bezel and double-sided tape. The mikromedia 3 for Kinetis CAPACITIVE FPI with frame offers more connectivity, expandability, and a state-of-the-art power supply!

Because of the fact that with the mikromedia 3 for Kinetis CAPACITIVE FPI with frame you can actually develop-on & build-in the same board it will truly enable you to appreciate your time. All this adds up to an unrivaled premium user experience!

This product is ideal for handheld devices and for most applications, all that is needed to turn it to a fully functional, high-performance device – is a nice stylish casing.

For more information about the feature-rich mikromedia 3 for Kinetis CAPACITIVE FPI with frame, please visit its product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe