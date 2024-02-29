Flying High Together: MIKROE’s Continuous Support of BEOAVIA

We want to share with you a visit from BEOAVIA team, a non-profit aviation student team dedicated to the advancement of unmanned aerial vehicles and rockets. Through various donations over the years, we've contributed to their journey in preparing for competitions on an international scale. This year we wanted to continue to support them on their aviaton journey, and to meet 20 students from seven different faculties in person at MIKROE headquarters. The visit was an opportunity for them to meet the team dedicated to time-saving and standardization in the embedded industry.

Supporting Two Competitions in 2024

We're proud to stand alongside BEOAVIA as they prepare for two exciting competitions in 2024. BEOAVIA's participation in the Air Cargo Challenge 2024, taking place in Aachen, Germany, signifies their commitment to solving real-world engineering challenges. To aid them in this endeavor, we've provided a comprehensive array of time-saving embedded tools, including Clicker Starter boards, Click boards™, Click Shields, Motors, and other accessories they might need. Our support ensures BEOAVIA can prototype fast, improve aircraft's performance and efficiency with the final goal of setting them up for success in the competition.

At the same time, BEOAVIA is also gearing up for the Airbus Sloshing Rocket Workshop 2024, where they'll showcase their innovative Aurora 5 project among top student aviation teams from across Europe. MIKROE is empowering BEOAVIA by supplying time-saving embedded tools to integrate into their rocket, enabling them to reach new heights in aerospace engineering.

MIKROE TOUR

The students were greeted by our CEO Mr. Nebojsa Matic and quickly engaged in discussions about their future projects, and even got some ideas from our CEO. Student's then took the opportunity to present us with a certificate of appreciation for our support in the past year, which we proudly displayed on our certificate wall.



During their visit, students had the chance to meet various MIKROE teams, including those responsible for one new product every day, and the development of NECTO Studio, our integrated development environment. They also got a firsthand look at our in-house production facility and Planet Debug - world's first hardware-as-a-service solution in the embedded industry.



Later, they participated in an interview with our marketing team, discussing their upcoming projects and sharing their impressions of the visit. The day concluded with refreshments at our MIKROE Café, where discussions continued about our hardware and software solutions and their experience at our company.

LOOKING AHEAD

After the visit, some of the students even expressed interest and enrolled in our international internship program, so we will continue to get to know them once they start their MIKROE journey in out Intern's Lab.



We will continue supporting BEOAVIA and eagerly anticipate their success in the 2024 competitions. Stay tuned for a video interview documenting the visit and our collaboration, and follow us on our website and social media for updates.

Your MIKROE