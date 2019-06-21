Mikroe – technology partner for AWS Cloud services

We are bringing the most advanced smart HVAC system to your door, with the help of AWS FreeRTOS.

Our collaboration with AWS is based on our technical proficiency as a developer of IoT devices.

We introduce the Smart Home PIC32MZ Click kit for AWS IoT application that's showcasing the power and the versatility of Mikroe rapid development solutions. The core of the system is the PIC32MZ2048 MCU, running the HVAC Remote Controller application, based on the Amazon FreeRTOS platform, which allows you to easily and securely connect your thermostat device to AWS cloud services and learn how to use it directly with the AWS IoT Core or AWS IoT Greengrass.

About SmatrtHome PIC32MZ Click Kit

The Smart Home for AWS provides an AWS IoT development experience based entirely on the Mikroe Flip&Click for PIC32MZ development board. This kit will help you evaluate Amazon FreeRTOS and its services, learn how to develop IoT application and evaluate HVAC device functionality. What this kit also offers is mikroBUS™ compatibility with hundreds of other Click boards™ that can be used for customization of the existing application or making a new one. The board carries four different Click boards™, showcasing the power and the versatility of Mikroe rapid development solutions.

The core of the system is the PIC32MZ2048EFH100 MCU, running the HVAC Remote Controller application using Amazon FreeRTOS. Amazon FreeRTOS enables you to easily and securely connect your MCU-based device to cloud services like AWS IoT Core or to other IoT devices running AWS IoT Greengrass.

About AWS FreeRTOS

Amazon FreeRTOS is a microcontroller operating system that makes small, low-powered edge devices easy to program, deploy, secure and maintain. Amazon FreeRTOS is based on FreeRTOS, a popular open source operating system for microcontrollers, and includes software libraries that make it easy to securely connect devices locally to AWS Greengrass, directly to the cloud, and update them remotely.

About HVAC technology

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) is the technology of indoor and vehicular environmental comfort. Its goal is to provide thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality. HVAC system design is a subdiscipline of mechanical engineering, based on the principles of thermodynamics, fluid mechanics and heat transfer. HVAC is an important part of residential structures such as single family homes, apartment buildings, hotels and senior living facilities, medium to large industrial and office buildings such as skyscrapers and hospitals, vehicles such as cars, trains, airplanes, ships and submarines, and in marine environments, where safe and healthy building conditions are regulated with respect to temperature and humidity, using fresh air from outdoors.

AWS KIT contents:

