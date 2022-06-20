MIKROE team landed in Germany, and they are getting ready for Embedded world 2022!
This exhibition is crucial for anyone and everyone involved in the embedded landscape and it will cover topics ranging from security for electronic systems, distributed intelligence, the Internet of Things all the way to e-mobility and energy efficiency.
We will keep you updated on our social media accounts, so make sure to follow us. We can't wait to meet you all!
Our team will be waiting for you in Hall 4 - stand 104. Where we will be presenting a mix of our most well-established and new products so you can count on seeing and hearing more about:
- Planet Debug - hardware embedded remote programming/debugging with live streaming,
- UNI-DS v8 - universal development board,
- UNI CODEGRIP – world‘s first programmer and debugger over WiFi,
- Click boards™ - the biggest collection of add-on boards in the world,
- NECTO Studio – multi-architectural IDE which has been taking the world by storm!
Your MIKROE