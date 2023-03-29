Another week, another MIKROE T-shirt in our collection!

This white t-shirt is made from 100% cotton, ensuring both comfort and durability. The front features a fun and colorful print with a bold message that adds a playful touch to any outfit. This message reflects the values of MIKROE, where everyone is dedicated to hard work, delivering quality products, supporting customers, and making a positive impact in the embedded world. On the left sleeve, you'll find the MIKROE logo, a mark of quality and innovation.

Perfect for any casual occasion, MIKROE T-shirt is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1350+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE