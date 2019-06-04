Mikroe promotion on ST booth at PCIM exhibition in Nuremberg

The PCIM Europe is the world's leading exhibition and conference for power electronics, intelligent motion, renewable energy, and energy management held in Nuremberg from 7th to 9th of May.

MikroElektronika was present on this event as part of ST booth where our demo was displayed.

Since this is the place where representatives from the fields of research and industry come together, where trends and developments are presented to the public for the first time, therefore we decided that it’s a perfect place to present for the first time our STSPIN click boards with our new generation of development boards – Fusion for STM32.

Visitors were able to see how we have combined STM32F303 dedicated MCU for Motor control driving simultaneously STSPIN250 click (DC motor driver) and STSPIN820 click (stepper motor driver) on Fusion for STM32 board. This demo was made do present the ease and flexibility that our system and add on boards offers when you are developing Motor control applications.

To see how this demo looks like: