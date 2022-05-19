MIKROE partners with Toshiba!

We are proud to announce a new collaboration with Toshiba! After 30+ Click boards™, we have decided to expand our collaboration and make a compact starter board and inverter shield. Thanks to our cooperation expansion, customers can now utilize a new evaluation platform for motor control design projects.

Our first development board with Toshiba's MCU - the Clicker 4 for TMPM4K - is the beginning of a great relationship that we intend to expand for the benefit of our mutual customers. With an on-board debugger, four mikroBUS™ sockets for Click boards™ connectivity, power management, and more, it represents a perfect solution for the rapid development of many different types of applications.

Along with Clicker 4 board, we offer an extension Clicker 4 Inverter Shield, the perfect solution for various brushless DC (BLDC) motor applications. The board features a 3-phase inverter using Toshiba’s low RDS(ON) power MOSFETs, used in combination with an integrated gate driver easily configurable through the SPI interface. It also carries an incremental encoder receiver and a CAN transceiver.

"The introduction of the new Clicker 4 for TMPM4K MCU board is another cornerstone in our fruitful collaboration with MIKROE," said Reiner Terörde, General Manager, Toshiba Electronics Europe. "We are very pleased to see our partnership grow and build on great communication and speedy implementation. The unique Clicker 4 concept allows our customers to quickly develop their MCU applications and build prototypes by combining it with Click boards and Inverter Shields for motor control”

To round it all up, the Clicker 4 for TMPM4K and the Clicker 4 Inverter Shield are supported by the MCU Motor Studio software available through the Toshiba website. It is a simple, and multifunctional software, which makes it easier to control, configure, log data, and diagnose your application.

To see the full list of MIKROE products made in collaboration with Toshiba, please visit the Toshiba Partner page.



Your MIKROE