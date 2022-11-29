MIKROE on the front cover of EMBEDDED magazine

Good news travel fast! In November, we were on the front page of Embedded magazine - Italy. So, this is for all our Italian users. You can read a four-page article about the revolutionary solution Planet Debug, and all its benefits in Italian.



Hardware-as-a-service is the future of embedded design. It may be a difficult concept to grasp right now because there are so many pieces to the puzzle: the Click peripheral boards and SiBRAIN MCU cards based on standard sockets; the Fusion development boards, CODEGRIP world first programmer and debugger over WiFi, and NECTO a cross-platform IDE made for the development of embedded applications. But the logical end-game for MIKROE was always to combine them in the Planet Debug platform. It is available now, and it is revolutionizing embedded design.



If you want to get on a train and promote Planet Debug solution on your blog, magazine or website, contact us at social@mikroe.com.



Your MIKROE