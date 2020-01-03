Mikroe New Year’s Party

We are back from our little break and we are bringing you an update regarding our New Year‘s party!

We decided to end 2019 with a traditional party, and it was truly phenomenal.

So many great things have happened during last year that we simply had to make a memorable event to end the decade. This one was very special because everyone had fun – regardless of age. We arranged fun activities for our young ones culminating with gifts from Mikroe‘s Santa.

The adults had their own version of fun with the resident DJ, champagne and excellent food and continued to party until late hours.

We wanted to spread the joy around by organizing our own game of Secret Santa, which went extremely well and everyone got a special gift to end the year on a happy note.

We hope your 2019 was great as well, and we wish you good fortune and success during this year!

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe