MIKROE is partnering with WEST!

With more than 20 years of hard work and experience in the embedded industry, working on thousands of projects, setting, and raising the bar for standards throughout the years, and building numerous partnerships, we are continuing to innovate and expand further into a new direction.

MIKROE is broadening its business into the medical industry by partnering with WEST (West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.), an established US Hi-Tech medical company.

The focus of this partnership is to expand the knowledge of our engineers - give them the opportunity to advance in different fields while contributing to a Healthier World.

We are opening an R&D center in Belgrade where we will develop a variety of medical devices and face the ultimate technological challenges in the medical industry while collaborating with other development centers in Arizona, Israel, India, and Taiwan.

Join our team if you are innovative, eager for knowledge, have experience in the medical industry, or want to acquire it, and help us in the advancement of medical devices.



Open positions:

• Medior/Senior Embedded Hardware Engineer (15 positions)

• Medior/Senior Embedded Software Engineer (5 positions)

• SolidWorks Mechanical Engineer (5 positions)

Your MIKROE