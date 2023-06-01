Future of Embedded Electronics: Insights from our CEO's Interview with Electronics Weekly Magazine

We are excited to share with you an exclusive inside look at the captivating interview our CEO Nebojsa Matic recently gave to Electronics Weekly Magazine, conducted during the highly anticipated Embedded World 2023 conference. This interview delves deep into the realms of embedded electronics, exploring the visionary perspectives our CEO shared on the MIKROE philosophy, the future of the industry, and an innovative concept called "Planet Debug."

IS REMOTE DEVELOPMENT THE FUTURE OF EMBEDDED?

Throughout the interview, our CEO's deep industry knowledge, forward-thinking perspective, and unwavering commitment to innovation and standardization shone through. His insights provided valuable takeaways not only for professionals within the embedded electronics community but also for embedded engineering students.

"The most of your engineering life you spend waiting. You are waiting for components; you are waiting for boards; you are waiting for software patches; you are waiting for production; you are waiting for prototypes... You are waiting, waiting, waiting. Let's cut the waiting. That's why under the MIKROE logo, it says "time-saving embedded tools" not the most best, the most expensive, the most affordable. What we are offering to you is this time-saving approach to your project."

PLANET DEBUG

Hardware-as-a-service is the future of embedded design. It may be a difficult concept to grasp right now because there are so many pieces to the puzzle: the Click peripheral boards and SiBRAIN MCU cards based on standard sockets; the Fusion development boards, CODEGRIP world first programmer and debugger over WiFi, and NECTO a cross-platform IDE made for the development of embedded applications. But the logical end-game for MIKROE was always to combine them in the Planet Debug platform. It is available now, and it is revolutionizing embedded design.



Your MIKROE