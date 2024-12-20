MIKROE Celebrates 23 Years of Success: It's All About The Team Spirit

CELEBRATING

TEAM SPIRIT This year, as we marked our 23rd anniversary, we decided to celebrate not just our successes, but the very essence of what makes us unstoppable: team spirit. With the right people and a shared vision, nothing is out of reach. To capture this spirit, we pulled off a surprise like no other. Our ordinary meeting room? Gone. In its place, a full-blown sports arena emerged – complete with stadium bleachers and lush green turf. The shock on everyone’s faces when they stepped inside was the perfect kickoff to a day of celebration.



COMPANY PLATFORM



4-DAY WORK WEEK

AUTOMATIZATION

OUTPUT



50% of Our Team Is On a 4-Day Work Week



One of the most exciting achievements we’re proud to share is that more than 50% of MIKROE employees now enjoy a 4-day work week. By redefining productivity and prioritizing work-life balance, we’re giving our team the space to thrive both professionally and personally. This innovative approach has not only boosted efficiency but also strengthened the team spirit that makes MIKROE unstoppable.



Automatization & Daily Output



Automatization and daily output are at the core of what we do at MIKROE. With one new product released every day, thousands of ready-to-use embedded projects available on EmbeddedWiki, and the introduction of NECTO’s daily updates—our world’s first multi-architectural IDE—we are continuously innovating to meet the needs of our community. Each day, we refine our processes, leverage advanced automation, and strengthen our company platform to ensure we remain at the forefront of embedded solutions.



Celebrating the ♥ of MIKROE: Our People



At MIKROE, our greatest strength is our people. This year, we proudly honored 14 team members who reached incredible milestones of 5, 10, 15, and even 20 years with us.

15 & 20 YEARS IN THE COMPANY

Mileta Miletic, Biljana Vukasinovic Matic





10 YEARS IN THE COMPANY

Katarina Savatovic, Radmila Tisma, Petar Timotijevic, and Tanja Milinkovic





5 YEARS IN THE COMPANY

Marko Ilic, Jelisaveta Knezevic, Mile Rusnov, Teodora Djuric, Branko Jaksic, Dragan Stefanovic and Mihajlo Djordjevic





Did you know that: 93% of our employees have been with us for over 2 years.

74% have crossed the 5-year mark.

39% have been on this journey for over 10 years.

And an impressive 19% have been part of the MIKROE family for more than 15 years!



To each and every one of you: thank you for your dedication, passion, and countless contributions. You are what makes MIKROE exceptional.



Awards for Extraordinary Effort



Every year, we celebrate those who go above and beyond. Nominated and voted on by their peers, these individuals are true game-changers:



Darko Jolic – The Game Changer Award for bringing security standards to embedded industry.

Radmila Tisma – The Playmaker Award for strategic brilliance.

Teodora Djuric – Team Connector Award for uniting marketing team with a shared purpose.





10 Years of ERP: Automating Excellence



This year also marks a milestone for our ERP system, which has been streamlining and automating our processes for a full decade. Without our IT team, our operations would be a tangled mess. Instead, they’ve turned complexity into effortless precision, enabling us to achieve more than ever before.









The Arena of Achievements:

Spotlight on Our Teams

CLICK TEAM Like record-breaking athletes, they released a jaw-dropping 194 Click boards in just one year,

introducing the groundbreaking ClickSnap feature. PROCUREMENT How many people manage the supply for 3000+ products? Just ONE.

A true champion who ensures every component arrives right on time. PRODUCTION TEAM Our football squad of precision and speed now plays with a new "ball" – a cutting-edge machine that takes

production efficiency to new heights. SOFTWARE TEAM The team that powered up the world’s first IDE with Daily Updates,

adding new boards and chips every single day. CUSTOMER SUCCESS TEAM More than a support team, they’re our MVPs, helping customers every step of the way –

from solving technical challenges to ensuring timely deliveries. MARKETING TEAM The voice of MIKROE, spreading our message far and producing high-quality content

that highlight the unique features and benefits of our products. EMBEDDEDWIKI Our growing hub of knowledge doubled in size this year, boasting an astounding

1.5 million embedded projects on its first birthday! LOGISTICS TEAM Did you know 10% of all DHL packages leaving our country come from MIKROE?

A testament to their speed and accuracy. ACCOUNTING&FINANCE TEAM The financial backbone that keeps us strong and steady. IT TEAM Behind the scenes but ever-present, they keep our systems, processes, and websites running seamlessly. CONTRACT MANUFACTURING TEAM Champions of flexibility, capable of producing anything –

from small prototypes to millions of units. DESIGN SERVICE TEAM The ultimate game-changers, turning bold ideas into real-world innovations.







Finishing Strong: A Celebration to Remember



Like true athletes, we wrapped up the day with a healthy, protein-packed team lunch – a well-earned moment to relax, share impressions, and celebrate our victories together. Laughter echoed, ideas sparked, and the excitement for what’s next was palpable.



23 YEARS

23 years of innovation. 23 years of teamwork. 23 years of proving that with the right people and the right vision, nothing is impossible. Here’s to our team, our partners, and the milestones yet to come. The future? We’re ready to conquer it!



