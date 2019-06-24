Mikroe at Sensor Expo & Conference

For the first time, Mikroe is participating at Sensor Expo & Conference the in North America, where we will showcase our Fusion for ARM v8 development board, Click boards™ and Click Cloud.

The focus will be on sensors and measurement systems that can be connected to the Cloud.

Redesigned from the ground up, equipped with unique features never seen before in the embedded industry, Fusion v8 development boards are engineered for immersive project development that empowers speed and outstanding results.

Fusion for ARM v8 offers universal support for Cortex MO, M3, M4, and M7 Microcontrollers on one board. The development board is equipped with a wide range of superior features that allow more complex projects to be created flawlessly.

ClickCloud Solution brings the concept of fast prototyping and MVP to a whole new level. You can now reach the proof of concept so much faster, which gives you significantly more time to devote to what really matters – conceptualization and development of your IoT project.

You don’t need an army of engineers to write the firmware, software, and develop hardware from scratch. A super modular Mikroe ecosystem of Click boards™ and development board offers you a breathtaking 2 billion combinations with the existing line of products, which is expanding every day.

Join us and see our demo desk, you may visit us in the heart of Silicon Valley - June 25-27, 2019 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California within DigiKey on Booth 810.

Mikroe brings you a new meaning of rapid prototyping!