MIKROE at Sensor Converge 2022

We are happy to announce that we will be attending Sensor Converge 2022 in San Jose, California - from the 27th to 28th of June 2022!

Our team will be there during the entire exhibition at AVNET booth - 318. During the exhibition and conference, MIKROE Click boards will be used as a part of the AVNET Workshop and Design Challenge by Element14.

You will get a chance to:

See the latest in sensor technology demos made with the Click boards™



Learn more about the new element14 Summer of Sensors opportunity – with webinars, training courses, sensor quizzes, and a chance to experiment with sensors and RoadTest the latest sensor products by leading sensor suppliers



Register for one of two Avnet workshops:

Learn more about how to prototype secure sensor applications using Click boards™ and the Azure Sphere starter kit.



See how you can enhance your embedded sensor application with a custom voice command interface by using Avnet’s NXP i.MX RT1176 based MaaXBoard RT.

The Sensors Converge Conference Program provides expert training for technical professionals who design with sensors, sensor systems, and sensor applications and are shaping the future roadmap. 2022 Conference topics include Embedded Technology, IoT & Wireless, 5G, Energy Harvesting & Power Management, Connected Devices, Test & Measurement, Smart Buildings & Cities, Autonomous Technologies, MedTech, Space, Emerging Applications, and more!

Use code AVNET200 for a FREE Expo Hall Pass or $200 off your Conference Pass and don’t miss the Sensors Converge Expo and Conference. Schedule your meeting, we can't wait to meet you all!



Your MIKROE