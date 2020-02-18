Mikroe at EW2020 UPDATE

One very important change to our position has been made – we will be presenting at Hall 4A/stand 4A-128.

We are still very honored to participate in the upcoming Embedded World conference which will be held from the 25th to the 27th of February, in Nürnberg, Germany.

We will be presenting a mix of our most well-established and new products so you can count on seeing and hearing more about CODEGRIP – world‘s first programmer and debugger over WiFi, our 8th generation of development boards, the revolutionary add-on Click boards™ and NECTO Studio – our newest IDE which has been taking the world by storm! Plenty to see for anyone interested in embedded hardware or software tools, and a special treat for all of our visitors – live demos of Mikroe‘s products!

If you want to talk to us at the conference you can schedule your own appointment with Mikroe by visiting our offical exibitor profile.

This exibition is crucial for anyone and everyone involved in the embedded landscape and it will cover topics ranging from security for electronic systems, distributed intelligence, the Internet of Things all the way to e-mobility and energy efficiency.

If you want to learn more about the Embedded World conference itself, you can visit the official page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe