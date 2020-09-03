Mikroe and RS Components help engineers improve their skills

We are proud to announce that we have teamed up with RS Components to support RS Components Grass Roots program - High Educational Electronics campaign.

RS Component’s High Educational Electronics campaign is created to help engineers improve the skills they need to succeed in the industry.

We have released three video tutorials on our YouTube Channel and three projects on DesignSpark portal, covering topics from basics of coding (Led Blink, “Hello World”) up to more advanced projects such as Home Automation and Weather Station – using our development board and Necto Studio for coding.

Basic Embedded Kit | Let's start coding

This project will introduce you to the basics of programming Embedded C in the ARM environment using our latest IDE – NectoStudio. You will write your first Hello World program and get started making temperature and humidity measurements and displaying on your PC.

Intermediate Embedded Kit | Home Automation Project

Start experimenting with different sensors and controlling other devices! In this project, you will use a motion sensor to start prototyping your own home automation system. You will learn about how to use the Mikromedia Shield to add more Click boards™ to your project and how to make decisions based on sensor inputs.

Advanced Embedded Kit | Weather Station

This project will teach you how to build your own IoT weather station and connect it to the Click Cloud. You will learn about gathering data from multiple sensors and interfacing with the Mikroe Click Cloud service

Let us know what you would like to see next.

