Introducing a new partnership with Renesas

We are proud to announce a new relationship with Renesas, a global semiconductor company delivering trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live.

Together we will focus on providing best-in-class development tools, based on Renesas silicon, which will deliver faster evaluation and integration of Renesas RA MCUs. Customers can now benefit from high-quality, cost-effective solutions in Mikroe form factors that enable access to their favorite Click boards™ portfolio.

Our first development board with a Renesas RA MCU - the RA41M Clicker - is the beginning of a great relationship which we intend to expand for the benefit of our mutual customers.

“Renesas continuously looks for ways to help customers reduce their development effort, and one way we help is by having many of our RA MCU evaluation kits take advantage of Mikroe’s mikroBUS™ ecosystem. We are excited to collaborate with Mikroe to launch their first Clicker board, based on the RA4M1 group of MCUs, to further broaden our market reach, said Daryl Khoo, Vice President, Product Marketing, IoT Platform Business Unit at Renesas. “Innovative developers can use our 32-bit RA Cortex-M MCUs with their choice of 1000+ Click boards™ to build a wide variety of embedded systems and IoT applications, and accelerate time to market”

-Daryl Khoo, Vice President, IoT Platform Business Division at Renesas

“The RA4M1 Clicker board is the first broad-based RA partner kit for Renesas RA microcontrollers. We’re very impressed with Mikroe’s professional, fast, and flawless execution producing high-quality deliverables on-time. The Mikroe mikroBUS™ connector is available on many new RA MCU kits. Innovative developers can now use our RA MCUs with a selection of 1000+ Click boards™ and implement a wide variety of embedded systems and IoT applications. I look forward to collaborating with Mikroe on many new exciting MCU evaluation kits.”

-Tim Burgess, Senior Director, IoT Platform Business Division at Renesas





To see the list of Mikroe products that feature Renesas parts, visit our Renesas Partner page. And, to see all Renesas development boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard please visit the official Renesas mikroBUS™ section.



