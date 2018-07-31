mikroC, mikroBasic, mikroPascal for FT90x update - version 2.30

All the IDE, Visual TFT and Code generator fixes & improvements are accumulated since the last release of FT90x compilers which is resulting in a more mature and stable compiler. Get ready, because you will be amazed by how our skillful software engineers made compilers for FT90x even better.

Libstock Manager

The main feature that is now available is the Libstock manager. For those of you who are not familiar with it, Libstock Manager allows you to browse, download, install/uninstall packages from one place, it's all inside your FT90x compiler. Every time Libstock is updated with a new Click board™ library, so is the Libstock Manager inside your compiler. You will be able to buy Click boards, straight from the compiler. Talk about efficiency and time saving - we are there to make your life easier.







Libraries

There is also a great improvement in this section. You will now be able to use the full features of STMPE6(8)10 Touch Panel controller with our new library. Standard Integer Types ( stdint for all you C lovers ) are now available in Pascal and Basic compiler as well. I2C timeout is implemented on all compiler MCU (forum enhancement request) and our port-expander and string libraries got new functions. Our standard-setting mikroSDK now comes pre-installed in our compilers. You no longer need to look for it yourself on Libstock .

Compiler RoadMap

You can always keep track of what is happening with the compiler, by visiting the RoadMap.

To see the full list of supported MCUs, see the product page, for each programing language mikroC, mikroBasic or mikroPascal. And if you want to learn more about the licensing options, just click on the Licensing Option tab on the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika