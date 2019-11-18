mikroBUS™ x Tindie

Yet another Tindie product has adopted the mikroBUS™ standard!

Tindie boards are continuing to use the mikroBUS™ socket that helps simplify development and maximize efficiency.

The new product that utilizes the mikroBUS™ standard is the Adafruit Feather, from Tindie.

Our business relationship with Tindie is continuing to develop rapidly and make a serious impact on how things are done in the embedded world.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out the what else is synonymous with the mikroBUS™ norm, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about the Tindie & mikroBUS™ collaboration, please visit their official mikroBUS™ section.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe