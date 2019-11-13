mikroBUS™ x Microchip

New Microchip products have adopted the mikroBUS™ standard!

Microchip boards continue using the mikroBUS™ socket that helps simplify development and maximize efficiency.

These new products that utilize the mikroBUS™ standard are the VB-USB7002 and the CryptoAuth Trust.

Our relationship with this great company has been extremely prosperous and we look forward to continuing it and shaping the future of the embedded world.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out the what else is synonymous with the mikroBUS™ norm, by visiting the mikroBUS™ page. Trust us when we say, it just clicks!

For more information about the Microchip & mikroBUS™ collaboration, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

