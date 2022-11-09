mikroBUS™ T-shirt is here!

We are bringing one more fashionable MIKROE T-shirt to our collection!

When the first MIKROE Click board™ was released in 2011, it was the beginning of the decade-long development of features of the mikroBUS™ standard, our very own standard, which is now world-renowned and able to support so many different peripherals. With the mikroBUS™ standard, you can turn any board into a development tool. This T-shirt is for everyone who loves wearing modern designs with bold statements. It is 100% cotton, in navy blue color with the mikroBUS™ slogan on the front and the MIKROE logo on the left sleeve.

Get your mikroBUS™ T-shirt and feel like you're part of our team.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1200+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE