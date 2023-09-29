mikroBUS™ success story: Wilderness Labs joined the mikroBUS™ community

Today, we are delighted to introduce yet another company that has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, elevating their board into a versatile development tool by integrating two mikroBUS™ sockets. We had the privilege of receiving a statement from their CEO, Bryan Costanich, shedding light on their compelling choice.

WHY DID YOU CHOOSE mikroBUS™?

"When designing our Project Lab board, we wanted to make sure that developers could prototype and build sophisticated IoT solutions without having to breadboard or solder; that they could simply plug in peripherals and get to success. We chose to add mikroBUS™ slots to the board because they hit a sweet spot between total flexibility and availability of peripherals. With thousands of mikroBUS™ compatible boards covering every possible peripheral category, adding them was a no-brainer. And with pins covering every major IO and bus type, you can add nearly any functionality via mikroBUS™."

ABOUT Wilderness Labs

Founded in 2016 by former Xamarin executives and engineers, with a mission to make hardware development as fast and easy as web or mobile. Wilderness Labs is the creator of Meadow: Secure, Production-IoT for Every Developer. Meadow improves productivity by enabling businesses and .NET developers to create sophisticated embedded-IoT solutions in a fraction of the time and cost as traditional approaches and provides organizations with the ability to securely manage those devices in the field at scale with Meadow.Cloud.

TURN YOUR BOARD INTO A DEVELOPMENT TOOL

Do you want to be featured in the next mikroBUS™ success story? Write us at marketing@mikroe.com! :)

Your MIKROE