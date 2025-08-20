Calixto Systems Joins 100+ Companies Embracing mikroBUS™

Calixto Systems made mikroBUS™ an essential part of their dev boards! The mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise! Today, we're excited to share another success story - Calixto Systems integrated mikroBUS™ socket, intto their RZ/G2UL TINY SOM Evaluation Kit. Let's hear from their Managing Director to see why they chose mikroBUS™ to be part of their design.

Why did you choose mikroBUS™?





"We integrated the mikroBUS™ socket into our evaluation boards to redefine the way developers prototype and scale. mikroBUS™ opens up a world of plug and play expansion with its vast ecosystem of Click boards, allowing instant access to sensors, wireless modules, interfaces, and more with no wiring hassles and no redesign delays. This smart and standardized interface perfectly complements our System on Modules, enabling customers to experiment faster, customize effortlessly, and accelerate their journey from concept to market ready product."



Balamurali Divakaran, Managing Director, Calixto Systems PVT LTD



About Calixto Systems



Calixto Systems specializes in designing and manufacturing energy efficient and affordable System on Modules and embedded computing platforms for industrial, medical, automotive, and IoT applications. With deep in-house expertise in hardware, firmware, and complex board assembly, they enable customers to accelerate development and bring intelligent products to market faster. Our System on Module families offer long term availability, flexible integration, and are ideal for powering next generation edge solutions across diverse industries.



mikroBUS™ is an open standard. Just refer to the PDF document outlining the mikroBUS™ standard specification and join over 100+ companies who have embraced mikroBUS™. Once integrated, your dev board will be featured on the EmbeddedWiki platform, with 1.5M+ embedded projects. This exposure means more than just visibility — it means your dev board will be featured in thousands of embedded projects. And with access to 1800+ Click boards™, the dev. board users can develop thousands of different projects. Don't miss out on expanding your market footprint — add mikroBUS™ to your board today.