mikroBUS™ standard has one more board in the collection!

Today we present you the first board from ALFA that has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard. This is an easy-to-use Raspberry Pi™ to dual mikroBUS™ socket adapter for Click boards™ called APIMB adapter.

We hope our business relationship with ALFA will continue to develop and that it will start to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise, and now it contains 361 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon; continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Learn everything about the mikroBUS™ standard by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

For more information about all ALFA boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

Your Mikroe